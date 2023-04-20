Making Tanzanian chicken kabobs before 10th African American Heritage Festival This Saturday, the 10th Annual Charlotte African American Heritage Festival will return for a two-day event.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Musical performances, art, literature, food, dancers and so much more celebrating the African American heritage.

This Saturday, the 10th Annual Charlotte African American Heritage Festival will return for a two-day event.

One of the chefs taking part is Chef Ammalu Saleh of Goodly Eating. She dropped by the QC Kitchen to make Tanzanian chicken kabobs.

Here’s everything you need to make it at home!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon cumin powder

1 teaspoon chili powder (reduce for less heat)

2 tablespoons squeezed lemon juice, from one lemon

1 ¾ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of excess fat and cut into 3-inch pieces

1 large yellow onion, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 yellow onion for marinade

1 or more large green bell pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F

In a medium bowl, combine olive oil, paprika, cumin, chili pepper, lemon juice, salt, pepper, yellow onion, tomato paste, and garlic then blend until purée

Mix the marinade mixer with the cut cubed chicken, cover and refrigerate overnight or a minimum of two hours

When ready to cook, line a baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup. Thread the chicken onto skewers, alternating with the yellow onions and green bell pepper for color. Place the kabobs on the prepared baking sheet. Brush the marinade all over the meat, coating it well

Bake the kabobs until cooked through, for about 15 minutes. Switch the oven to broil, place the baking sheet under the broiler, and broil just until browned about 1 minute. Serve and enjoy

You may also like: Creamy lemonade goes viral on TikTok

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.