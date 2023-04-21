Beloved Sleepy Poet Antique Mall celebrating 25 years in Charlotte

It’s a place where more than 200 vendors converge to sell everything from vintage clothing to furniture.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A beloved Charlotte business is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend.

The Sleepy Poet Antique Mall has been a mainstay on South Boulevard in the Queen City since the late 1990s.

Now, they’re having the sale of a quarter century to celebrate.

