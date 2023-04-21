Mama Ricotta’s hosting four-course spring wine dinner We’re wrapping up the work week with a little wine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re wrapping up the work week with a little wine.

What goes better with wine than some scrumptious food? So, we’re turning to the pros for a four-course wine tasting.

Mama Ricotta’s is gearing up to hose a spring wine dinner on Tuesday, April 25. There are still a few seats available.

Watch the video above, as Mary Wilson, wine director for FS Food Group, gives us a look at the menu!

