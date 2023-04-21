Personal trainer offers tips for an outdoor, Earth Day workout Earth Day is coming up this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Jeshua Bunton, Planet Fitness Personal Trainer is showing you some workouts you can do outside of a gym on Earth Day this year.

“Earth Day is a great reminder to get outdoors and appreciate and honor the greenery and world around you,” Bunton said. “An eco-friendly workout can go beyond exercising outdoors but using ‘nature’s workout machines’ or places in the gym that are not machines to conserve more energy.”

To learn more about the fitness opportunity, be sure to watch our segment above.

