Shop influencers’ closets at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carefully curated secondhand shopping with a fun twist.

Now, influencers from around the Queen City are letting shoppers sort through their closets and maybe even take home an outfit.

The Shop My Closet event is happening Sunday, April 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Camp North End. Attendees can stroll through the racks of quality staple pieces, the biggest brand names and the trendiest items this season.

Melissa Chanel, content creator and Founder of Kicks & Fros, joined us to talk about this weekend’s event.

You may also like: Creating a bouquet with Bentley’s Buds and Brews mobile truck

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.