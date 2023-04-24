Drake adds Charlotte to 54-date North American tour

Drake in Charlotte Drake, seen here winning the 2019 Grammy for Best Rap Song for "God’s Plan," will perform in Charlotte in September. (Source: CBS)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple Grammy-winning artist Drake is adding a Charlotte stop to his 2023 North American tour.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper announced Monday he’ll perform at the Spectrum Center on Friday, Sept. 22, as part of his “It’s All A Blur” tour.

Drake. 21 Savage. Spectrum Center. Friday September 22. It's All A Blur Tour. Get tickets Friday April 28 pic.twitter.com/tbgoPRvcXb — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) April 24, 2023

Presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday through Cash App and Sprite. General sales will start on Friday, April 28, at 12 p.m.

The tour kicks off June 29 in Memphis, Tenn. before wrapping its 54-date run in Toronto on Oct. 7.

All tour dates can be found here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.