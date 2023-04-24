Legion Brewing unveils its new spring menu Our neighbors over at the West Morehead Street location of Legion Brewing have a great patio and just announced a new spring menu.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The weather is warming up and it’s a great time to grab some food and relax on a patio.

That includes a bulgogi beef rice bowl, featuring rotisserie bulgogi beef with kimchi slaw, pickled cucumber and sesame dressing.

They also have a nduja mac and meatballs, which is Mullis Farms meatballs over corkscrew pasta tossed in a creamy nduja-flavored cheese sauce topped with a rich tomato sauce and parmesan cheese.

Yum! Yum! Yum!

Watch the video above, as Legion Brewing’s executive chef Gene Briggs talks more about their spring selections.

