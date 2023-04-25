Going to new heights with Inner Peaks in South End From beginners to advanced climbers, everyone can join the climbing community at Inner Peaks in South End.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From beginners to advanced climbers, everyone can join the climbing community at Inner Peaks in South End.

Maybe you’ve seen it in a movie or always wanted to try it yourself.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was taken to new heights when she was out learning some rock climbing at Inner Peaks.

Rock climbing 101 at Inner Peaks South End We were there to get the 1-2-3s of rock climbing

You may also like: Drake adds Charlotte to 54-date North American tour

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.