Going to new heights with Inner Peaks in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From beginners to advanced climbers, everyone can join the climbing community at Inner Peaks in South End.
Maybe you’ve seen it in a movie or always wanted to try it yourself.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was taken to new heights when she was out learning some rock climbing at Inner Peaks.
We are live from Inner Peaks where Kyle is teaching @cherylbrayboy the 123s of rock climbing! It’s harder than it looks! @MaryKingTV @WBTVKristenM #RockClimbing #CLT #Tuesday pic.twitter.com/q6nDRxmaOA— QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) April 25, 2023
