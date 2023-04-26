Bike LUCK charity ride happening this weekend

Bike LUCK Charity Bike Ride Happening This Weekend The annual Bike LUCK charity ride presented by the Charlotte Knights is happening Saturday at 8 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The annual Bike LUCK charity ride presented by the Charlotte Knights is happening Saturday at 8 a.m. Riders can register to ride one of three routes, a 25-mile, 45-mile, and 60-mile trek.

“Bike LUCK, presented by the Charlotte Knights, is the annual charity bicycle ride for Camp LUCK. Camp LUCK is a non-profit community that provides year-round support to families affected by pediatric heart disease through programs that encourage and empower heart kids, siblings, parents, and caregivers. Camp LUCK strives to improve the lives of kids and families coping with heart disease by empowering them to live life to the fullest,” according to Board Member Adrienne Mauntel, and co-founder Julia Engel.

“We offer opportunities where heart kids can reach their potential and build self-esteem, friendships, and character by participating in activities that are focused on nurturing the development of: Lucky Unlimited Cardiac Kids.”

More information:

Ride registration includes a fully supported ride with rest stops and SAG support, lunch, and post-ride activities.

VIP registration includes premium swag, preferred parking at the ride, and exclusive ride-day bonuses. But hurry, limited VIP spots are available, and they go fast.

All routes start and finish at the historic Grinnell Water Works building located at 1435 W Morehead St, Charlotte, NC 28208

You can find out more online:

Website: www.campluck.com/bike/

Instagram: @bikeluckclt & @campluck

Facebook: facebook.com/BikeLUCKCLT & facebook.com/campluck

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.