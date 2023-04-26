World Wish Day And Make-A-Wish Come Together For Celebration Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina is honoring the wish that started it all - this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Make-A-Wish launched with a single wish on April 29, 1980, when 7-year-old Chris Greicius of Phoenix, AZ had his wish granted to become a police officer. Chris’ wish ignited a spark that led to the creation of our local chapter, Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina, in 1985.

After more than 30 years of wish granting, Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina has granted more than 5,600 wishes.

“In honor of the wish that started it all, Make-A-Wish chapters and affiliates worldwide invite their communities to come together to help grant wishes throughout April, culminating in World Wish Day on Sat., April 29, 2023, when local wish families, volunteers, donors and sponsors will gather at Carowinds for a fun-filled day of celebration,” Kathy Jetton, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina said.

And for those attending the celebration, you’ll have a chance to try a limited-edition milkshake at Carowinds.

“Carowinds is selling a limited-edition Make-A-Wish Blue Unicorn Milkshake, with the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish of Central and Western North Carolina. More wishes have been granted through the local MAW chapter in 2023, than the last two years combined. They are working on a backlog of wishes, that were held off due to the pandemic, so the need is greater than ever with the increased number – and increased cost – of wishes,” Jetton said.

