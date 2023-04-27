Money Moves: Teaching kids the importance of saving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Saving money is something that is crucial for many families. With that being said, it’s important that the youngsters learn how to manage and save money at an early age.

Thursday marks National Teach Kids to Save Day, and presents the perfect opportunity to present parents and children with tips to help fill up the piggy bank.

Shane Tenny, a financial planner at Spaugh Dameron Tenny, came by the QC Life studio to talk about the importance of teaching kids to save, as well as to provide guidelines for spending.

He also talked about good ways for parents to handle their children’s allowances.

To hear our full conversation, be sure to watch our segment above.

