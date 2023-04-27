Report on gross domestic product for 1st quarter of 2023 released The government just released a report on overall economic growth for the first quarter of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released a report on overall economic growth for the first quarter of the year.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to explain the numbers.

Today’s three big questions:

1. How did the economy do in the first three months of this year?

2. The Federal Reserve meets next week. How does this factor into the central bank’s decision on interest rates?

3. Does this report make a recession more or less likely?

You may also like: Checking out the spring real estate market

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.