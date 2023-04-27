Social Tango Project brings the Argentinian experience to Charlotte The event features an evening of live music, dance, authentic tapas and cocktails.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An evening full of dancing with professional dancers begins with a performance and ends with a chance for you to learn the classic Argentinian dance --- the Tango.

“Journey to Buenos Aires and join us for a theatrical dance performance by some of the industry’s most decorated professional dancers as you follow one woman’s adventure into the irresistible world of tango. After the performance, Booth Playhouse is transformed into a traditional Milonga (dance club) where YOU, no matter your level of expertise, can learn to tango,” Agustina Videla, Artistic Director said.

If the dancing isn’t enough you can also enjoy some food and drink to give you the full experience.

“Social Tango Project is an evening of live music, dance, authentic tapas, and cocktails, as you become immersed in traditional Argentinian culture and connect with others through the power of dance.”

It’s a chance to celebrate Tango and share the art form with the community.

You can learn more at one of the several sites below:

Website: Social Tango Project | Blumenthal Performing Arts (blumenthalarts.org)

Instagram: @blumenthalarts

Facebook: Blumenthal Performing Arts | Facebook

