48 Hours: Exoneration of Missouri man Lamar Johnson The man spent nearly three decades in prison before being exonerated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week, ‘48 Hours’ investigates the exoneration of a Missouri man, Lamar Johnson, who spent nearly three decades in prison.

For the first time, Erin Moriarty interviewed the witness responsible for his conviction and she’s here now with a preview.

Viewers can catch this week’s episode on Saturday at 10 p.m. on WBTV/CBS.

Related: Reflecting on the hundreds of cases covered by ‘48 Hours’

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.