CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This weekend is World Pinhole Camera Day.

What better way is there to learn about this interesting take on photography than with some help from our friends over at Charlotte is Creative?

One-half of the duo, Tim Miner, joined us with a new friend.

That friend is photographer Mert Jones, who built her own pinhole camera using a coffee can!

