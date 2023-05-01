It’s strawberry season! Enjoy delicious fruits from farmer’s markets If you can’t get out to the farms, you can stick a little closer to the city and head to your local farmer’s markets for the goodies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Strawberry season is in full swing and there are plenty of farms around the QC to go and pick your own berries.

If you’re hoping to spend the day picking or you’re more into just grabbing some at the farm shop here are just a few of the farms now open: Carrigan Farms, Bush and Vine, Hall Family Farm and the Ivy Place.

Amie Newsome, market manager for the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market, joined us for more.

