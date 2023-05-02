Jonas Brothers bringing 2023 ‘The Tour’ to Charlotte

Jonas Brothers AP From left to right, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform during halftime of an NFL football game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Jonas Brothers have made Charlotte one of the stops in their upcoming tour.

Their 35-date stadium and arena run, called “The Tour,” kicks off Aug. 12 with a two-night stint at Yankee Stadium.

Joe, Kevin and Nick will perform at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 30. They’re also stopping at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Sept. 28.

.@jonasbrothers: FIVE ALBUMS. ONE NIGHT.

Coming to Spectrum Center on Saturday 9/30!

Register now through Saturday 5/6 for your chance at tickets.

The Tour wraps up on Oct. 14 in Miami. The band will perform five albums every night, a news release stated.

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, for the Verified Fan presale. Those who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the presale starting on Tuesday, May 9, a news release stated.

Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10, with other presales running throughout the week.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale, which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m., the release stated.

The Jonas Brothers are no strangers to the Charlotte metro area. Their parents own Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in Belmont.

The band last performed in the Queen City in 2021 on the “Remember This” tour.

