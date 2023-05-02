Learning to make jewelry at Happy Lizard Boutique

Some of the earliest evidence of jewelry-making reaches back 25,000 years.

Learning to make jewelry at Happy Lizard Boutique The art of making jewelry has been around for ages.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The art of making jewelry has been around for ages.

Some of the earliest evidence of jewelry-making reaches back 25,000 years.

Now, we’re taking a more modern spin on the craft that’s happening right here in Charlotte...

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Happy Lizard Boutique, where she was learning how to make handmade jewelry!

Making jewelry at Happy Lizard Boutique QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at Happy Lizard Boutique, where she was learning how to make handmade jewelry!

You may also like: ‘Mommy and Me’ tea party happening at The Corner Shop LKN

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning