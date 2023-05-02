What to know before looking after a shelter pet Around here, we love any day to celebrate some furry friends.

Recently, National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day passed and we wanted to shine a light on the importance of giving a shelter pet a good home.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 6.3 million pets enter shelters nationwide each year. Of that number, 4.1 million are adopted annually.

Jessie Henson, customer service manager at Camp Bow Wow, and general manager Kathleen Everett joined us to talk about some factors people should consider before adopting a shelter pet.

Happy belated National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day! We got some advice from @CBWCharlotte to consider before you adopt! pic.twitter.com/R4RmTKufXO — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 2, 2023

