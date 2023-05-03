13th Annual Kings Drive Art Walk returns to Elizabeth this weekend We’ve talked about Festival in the Park on the QC Life programs before.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’ve talked about Festival in the Park on the QC Life programs before.

This spring its “sibling” event is happening; the Kings Drive Art Walk is making a return this weekend

Soon visual artists and musicians will fill Little Sugar Creek Greenway in Elizabeth for the 13th year. For the first time, patrons will be able to sip beer or wine as they peruse the art and enjoy the music of acoustic musicians.

It’s open Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Mark Boone, board of directors president for Festival in the Park, stopped by QC Morning with all the details on this year’s event.

