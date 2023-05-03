MyASLTeacherROCKs teaching the community sign language American Sign Langauge is vital for those who live with hearing difficulties.

MyASLTeacherROCKs is helping kids learn the skills they need to communicate with those people to create a more inclusive world for everyone.

Somer Stanley, the founder and CEO of the organization, came by to discuss why the program was founded and shed some light on the importance of learning sign language.

To learn more about MyASLTeacherROCKs, be sure to listen to our conversation above.

