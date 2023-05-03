Reebok founder headlines global leadership tour

Reebok founder headlines speakers participating in global leadership tour Joe Foster founded the shoe and apparel company in 1958.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A member of footwear royalty is visiting the Queen City this week as part of a global leadership tour.

Joe Foster, co-founder of Reebok, headlines a group of speakers that includes Fortune 500 executives, thought leaders, and small business owners in the ‘SHOEMAKER Resiliency & Leadership Tour.’

The tour will be making at stop just outside of Uptown at Central Piedmont Community College’s (CPCC) Parr Center New Theater on Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Foster said the purpose of the tour is to inspire current and aspiring entrepreneurs.

To learn more about the leadership session, be sure to watch the segment above.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets here.

