Carolina Panthers gearing up for ‘Keep Pounding Day’ community service events This year, the Panthers will serve the Charlotte, Fort Bragg and Camden communities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Panthers are gearing up to serve several communities across the Carolinas this month, beginning on May 5.

During Friday’s give-back opportunities, Panthers players and representatives will serve a pancake breakfast, help out a local farm, and participate in home repairs and renovations.

The community service events are part of the team’s fifth-annual ‘Keep Pounding Day,’ which this year will support projects in Charlotte, and the Fort Bragg and Camden, S.C. areas.

To talk more about the initiative, Riley Fields, the Panthers’ director of community relations, came by the QC Life Studio.

Related: ‘Ready to get to work’: Bryce Young talks earning respect, opportunity to grow with Panthers

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.