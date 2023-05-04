Creating delectable desserts with Restaurant Constance’s pastry chef We had a chance to talk with Ann Marie Stefaney, pastry chef at Restaurant Constance, about her sweet creations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You might remember last year we were joined by Chef Sam Diminich of Your Farms Your Table announcing the Restaurant Constance concept now open and thriving on Thrift Road.

The spot is only getting better. The restaurant will now have hand-crafted desserts in-house.

Of course, that comes with the help of their award-winning pastry chef.

We had a chance to talk with Ann Marie Stefaney, pastry chef at Restaurant Constance, about her sweet creations: the chocolate miso tart, the semifreddo and her breakfast souffle pancake!

Chef Ann Marie Stefany from Restaurant Constance joined us in the QC Kitchen to make delicious hand-crafted desserts. It’s the new venture from Chef Sam Diminich - who cheered on Chef Ann Marie from the wings! AMAZING! @WBTVKristenM @cherylbrayboy @diminich76 @RS_Comm #CLT pic.twitter.com/gjoVUAo3Gv — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 4, 2023

