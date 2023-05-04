Making strawberry shortcake cheesecake with Cakey Organics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What’s better than a warm spring day and fresh strawberry shortcake? How about strawberry shortcake cheesecake? Here at QC Life Cakey Organics gave us a look at making the perfect dessert that will be sure to please.
If you’re not into strawberries you can also try the plant-based cashew cheesecake.
Tiffany Cubacub of Cakey Organics shows you how and says it’s a nutrient-dense dessert - think of it as a delicious superfood.
Recipe:
Filling -
10 oz Raw Cashews (soaked)
6.5 oz Coconut Yogurt
6.25 oz Maple Syrup
1.83 oz Lemon Juice
1/2 tsp Vanilla
Base -
5.25 oz Dates
2.2 oz Cashews
1 oz GF oats
.75 oz Coconut Flour
1/4 tsp Cardamom (ground)
1/4 tsp Salt
1/4 tsp Vanilla
Splash of water (if needed)
Option:
1/3 C strawberries (side/toppings)
1/4 C Sliced Strawberries (mix into filling)
Jam Option:
1 C Strawberry
1 T chia seeds
1.5 t Maple
1.5 t Lemon
You can find more information or visit Cakey Organics in person at the places below.
Website: www.cakeyorganics.com
Instagram: @cakeyorganics
Facebook www.facebook.com/cakeyorganics
Uptown Farmers Market- Saturdays 8-12:30 p.m.
Regional Farmers Market - Thursday - Sunday with Sacred Source Farms
