Making strawberry shortcake cheesecake with Cakey Organics

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What’s better than a warm spring day and fresh strawberry shortcake? How about strawberry shortcake cheesecake? Here at QC Life Cakey Organics gave us a look at making the perfect dessert that will be sure to please.

If you’re not into strawberries you can also try the plant-based cashew cheesecake.

Tiffany Cubacub of Cakey Organics shows you how and says it’s a nutrient-dense dessert - think of it as a delicious superfood.

Recipe:

Filling -

10 oz Raw Cashews (soaked)

6.5 oz Coconut Yogurt

6.25 oz Maple Syrup

1.83 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Vanilla

Base -

5.25 oz Dates

2.2 oz Cashews

1 oz GF oats

.75 oz Coconut Flour

1/4 tsp Cardamom (ground)

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Vanilla

Splash of water (if needed)

Option:

1/3 C strawberries (side/toppings)

1/4 C Sliced Strawberries (mix into filling)

Jam Option:

1 C Strawberry

1 T chia seeds

1.5 t Maple

1.5 t Lemon

You can find more information or visit Cakey Organics in person at the places below.

Website: www.cakeyorganics.com

Instagram: @cakeyorganics

Facebook www.facebook.com/cakeyorganics

Uptown Farmers Market- Saturdays 8-12:30 p.m.

Regional Farmers Market - Thursday - Sunday with Sacred Source Farms

