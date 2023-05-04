Sip wine while you shop with Waverly Wine Walks Visitors will have a chance to take advantage of specials, discounts, and giveaways from participating merchants. The money raised will benefit Claire’s Army so

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a fine time to sip wine as you shop your way through Waverly On May 4, and May 11 from 6-8 p.m. for the Waverly Wine Walk.

Visitors will have a chance to take advantage of specials, discounts, and giveaways from participating merchants. The money raised will benefit Claire’s Army so it’s a perfect chance to get out, enjoy some wine, get your steps in, and support a good cause.

Claire’s Army eliminates daily stresses, eases parental burdens, and serves families who are fighting childhood cancer. Claire’s Army provides claire packages, meal programs and emergency assistance (paying bills, travel needs, funeral expenses),” according to the organization’s website.

Funds raised from ticket sales will also go towards the Charlotte Humane Society.

Tickets are $20 which includes a variety of wine pours for you to enjoy.

You can find more information about the events below:

Website: https://www.waverlyclt.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/waverlyclt/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaverlyCLT/

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.