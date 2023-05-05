New and old wedding traditions on display at Best of Charlotte Bridal Show

The show is happening this weekend at Pleasant Grove Farm.

By WBTV Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A classic white wedding is a tradition that dates back centuries and has been the dream of many ever since, but new traditions are starting to emerge.

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a groom in the making, or just enjoy seeing the latest trends the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show presented by Charlotte Bride Guide will give you a chance to see it all.

The show happens Sunday, May 7, from 1-4 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Farm.

Tickets can be purchased free of charge using promo code ‘WBTV.’

