New and old wedding traditions on display at Best of Charlotte Bridal Show The show is happening this weekend at Pleasant Grove Farm.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A classic white wedding is a tradition that dates back centuries and has been the dream of many ever since, but new traditions are starting to emerge.

Whether you’re a bride-to-be, a groom in the making, or just enjoy seeing the latest trends the Best of Charlotte Bridal Show presented by Charlotte Bride Guide will give you a chance to see it all.

The show happens Sunday, May 7, from 1-4 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Farm.

Tickets can be purchased free of charge using promo code ‘WBTV.’

Related: The Best of Charlotte Bridal Show coming to Camp North End

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.