Independent Picture House shines spotlight on women’s health It kicks off on Saturday, May 13, with a morning movement class and brunch bites.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Independent Picture House is hosting a film series to highlight women’s health.

It kicks off on Saturday, May 13, with a morning movement class and brunch bites, followed by a screening of nine award-winning short films and a conversation with filmmakers and women’s health community leaders. The event is free and open to the public.

Setu Raval, an Independent Picture House board member and event curator, and Kendra Dodds, the Charlotte Film Society’s development director, had all the details about this event.

You may also like: Night at the Museum brings together chefs, mixologists for a delicious meal

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.