Love your pet? Enter to have their picture on a can of beer!

Love your pet? Enter to get have their picture on a can of beer! Many of us are guilty of having dozens of photos of our pets on our phones and we’re all guilty of thinking our pet is the cutest.

You might be right, and you can submit their picture!

For the third year, the Humane Society of Charlotte and NoDa Brewing are teaming up for Rescue Brew, an initiative to raise money for rescue pets.

Want your dog or cat on a beer can label? @humanecharlotte and @NoDaBrewing are teaming up again to raise money for rescue pets! Deets at https://t.co/HN2Hyg2RLe 🐶🐈 pic.twitter.com/Dc1GUfls0V — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 8, 2023

Through this photo competition, one dog and one cat will become the face of NoDa Brewing’s special edition limited release, Rescue Brew. In addition, the top six cats and top six dogs will be featured in the official Rescue Brew 2024 Calendar.

You can submit a photo of your pet, as well as why your dog or cat is the paw-fect face of Rescue Brew, now through June 12.

Ryan Vanderklok, events manager at the Humane Society of Charlotte, and Cody Nations, director of marketing for NoDa Brewing, joined us on QC Morning for more on the competition.

