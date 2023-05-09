Night at the Museum brings together chefs, mixologists for a delicious meal It’s a chance to connect with others through the art of food.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It’s a chance to connect with others through the art of food.

For one night, mixologists and chefs will come together with locally sourced products from around the Carolinas to make a homemade meal.

The Fourth Annual Night at the Museum event is this Thursday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Mint Museum on Randolph Road in Charlotte.

Tickets range from $25 to $100.

Ahead of the event, Zack Wyatt of Carolina Farm Trust stopped by QC Morning to give us all the details.

You may also like: Creating delectable desserts with Restaurant Constance’s pastry chef

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.