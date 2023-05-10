New inflation report released ahead of expected Mother’s Day dining The government just released the latest report on inflation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The government just released the latest report on inflation.

CBS News Business Analyst Jill Schlesinger joined us to break down this report.

Today’s three big questions:

1. We’ve been seeing inflation slow down in recent months. Is that still the case?

2. Did any specific categories in this report stick out to you?

3. Many Americans will be taking mom out to eat this Sunday for Mother’s Day. Are prices at restaurants still going up?

You may also like: Report on gross domestic product for 1st quarter of 2023 released

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.