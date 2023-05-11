American Heart Association hosting ‘Go Red For Women’ luncheon Cardiovascular disease is the top health threat facing women.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The American Heart Association is hosting the ‘Go Red For Women’ luncheon this spring as the organization continues to promote women’s health in and around Charlotte.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy will emcee the event in Uptown, which will include a health expo, silent and live auctions, survivor stories and more.

Nearly 600 guests are expected to attend to learn about the number-one health threat facing women - cardiovascular disease.

The luncheon is happening at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown hotel on Friday, May 12.

Watch the conversation above to learn more.

Related: Learning the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attacks

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.