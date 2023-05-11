Lupus Awareness Month: Learning more about the autoimmune disease More than 50,000 North Carolinians are living with lupus.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are more than 50,000 North Carolinians living with lupus. May is the perfect time to learn more about the disease, as it marks Lupus Awareness Month

Lakisha McNair, executive director of the Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, joined the show, along with Tasha Addison-Adams, to provide valuable insight into the disease and what the Lupus Foundation of America does for those people affected by it.

Services Provided

Serves all 100 counties of NC

Educational opportunities

Awareness (Proclamation from City of Charlotte and Durham, Capitol Hill (Lupus Advocacy Summit in April)

Emergency Financial assistance

Upcoming events (Lupus Educational Summit-Aug. 5. And Walk to End Lupus Now-Oct. 21)

Learn more

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.