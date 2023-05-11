Lupus Awareness Month: Learning more about the autoimmune disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are more than 50,000 North Carolinians living with lupus. May is the perfect time to learn more about the disease, as it marks Lupus Awareness Month
Lakisha McNair, executive director of the Lupus Foundation of America, North Carolina Chapter, joined the show, along with Tasha Addison-Adams, to provide valuable insight into the disease and what the Lupus Foundation of America does for those people affected by it.
Services Provided
- Serves all 100 counties of NC
- Educational opportunities
- Awareness (Proclamation from City of Charlotte and Durham, Capitol Hill (Lupus Advocacy Summit in April)
- Emergency Financial assistance
- Upcoming events (Lupus Educational Summit-Aug. 5. And Walk to End Lupus Now-Oct. 21)
Learn more
- Website: www.lupusnc.org
- Instagram: @lupusnc
- Twitter:@lupusNC
- Facebook:lupusnc
