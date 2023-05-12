Atrium Health Nurse stops by for International Nurse Appreciation Day This week marks National Nurses Week in the United States.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nurses are the unsung heroes of the medical world and this week is National Nurses Week, a chance to take time to honor the hard work that nurses do day in, and day out.

William M. Hastings is a nurse for Atrium Health and he stopped by the QC Life Studios to give us some insight into the important roles that nurses fill.

Hastings has worked for Atrium Health Pineville at the Intensive Care Unit and has been a nurse for nearly 8 years and worked in the ICU since 2018 --- including during COVID-19.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.