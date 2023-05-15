Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Day with chocolate chip cookies Frankie White, with BW Sweets, dropped by the QC Kitchen to whip up some delicious chocolate chip cookies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re starting the workweek with something sweet; Monday is National Chocolate Chip Day.

In 1937, Ruth Graves Wakefield added some bits of chocolate to her cookies while working at the Toll House Inn.

Wakefield signed an agreement with Nestle to add her recipe to the chocolate bar’s packaging. In exchange for the recipe, she received a lifetime supply of chocolate.

The Nestle brand Toll House cookies were named for the inn.

We think one of the best ways to enjoy the treat is in some cookies.

