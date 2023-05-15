Making garlic-crusted halibut with Ruth’s Chris

We also got a look at their delicious carrot cake.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday on QC@3, we learned an easy recipe to make for Mother’s Day.

However, if cooking isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of places to make reservations, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

Chef Michael Kotraba, the executive chef of Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s SouthPark Charlotte location, joined us to make garlic-crusted halibut and carrot cake.

