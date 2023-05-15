Making garlic-crusted halibut with Ruth’s Chris If cooking isn’t your thing, there are still plenty of places to make reservations, including Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Thursday on QC@3, we learned an easy recipe to make for Mother’s Day.

Chef Michael Kotraba, the executive chef of Ruth’s Chris Steak House’s SouthPark Charlotte location, joined us to make garlic-crusted halibut and carrot cake.

There are still a few reservation spots open for Mother’s Day Brunch at @RuthsChris - today we got a sneak 👀 at the menu!! pic.twitter.com/aiuKWEWtvo — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) May 12, 2023

