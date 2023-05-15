Tips to prep for a healthy financial partnership Many of us know someone who’s engaged or even a newlywed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Many of us know someone who’s engaged or even a newlywed.

But one of the biggest challenges couples can face is starting off on the right financial foot.

Due to record inflation and a surge in demand following the pandemic, the average cost of a wedding has risen to $30,000.

To avoid starting off your marriage with major money stress, Mark Henry from Alloy Wealth Management highlighted ways to save on your big day, along with strategies to build a strong financial foundation.

You may also like: Atrium Health Nurse stops by for International Nurse Appreciation Day

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.