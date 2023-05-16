Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police hosting events for National Police Week The purpose is to honor the men and women in law enforcement who put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This week is National Police Week.

Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will host a number of events to coincide with National Police Week. They include:

CMPD Awards Ceremony - Wednesday, May 17 - 10 a.m. - Training Academy

CMPD Cornhole Tournament - Thursday, May 18 - 10 a.m. - American Legion Memorial Stadium (1218 Armory Dr.)

Police Memorial Ceremony - Friday, May 19 - 9:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Formation in front of the LEC at 9:40 a.m.; service at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 301 S. Davidson St.

43rd Annual Police Community Relations Awards - Friday, May 19 - Oasis Shriners, located at 604 Doug Mayes Place in Charlotte - Reception at 6 p.m.; program/dinner at 7 p.m.; and celebration/dancing at 8 p.m.

On May 23, the CMPD will also take part in a city-wide hiring expo at the Urban League of Central Carolinas.

Maj. Brad Koch, with CMPD’s recruitment and training bureau, joined us to discuss the department’s recruitment efforts and this week’s other events.

