Data shows women are outpacing men as homebuyers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Single women are a driving force in Greater Charlotte’s housing market according to data collected by the National Association of Realtors --- but it’s been that way for several decades now, but it wasn’t always the case.

“Single women continue to outpace men as homebuyers and have done so every year since 1981. As of 2023, single women make up 17 percent of all homebuyers, while single men make up 9 percent. The statistic is compelling because women were legally prohibited from obtaining mortgages without a co-signer until 1974,” Tiffany Johannes, General Manager and Broker-In-Charge, RE/MAX Executive said.

In addition to the desire to obtain home ownership, single women are more likely to buy because of a change in a family situation, such as a divorce, death, or birth of a child. Single women homebuyers typically purchase a home as first-time buyers at a household income of $51,400 compared to single men at $64,100.

