Making a delicious vinegar sauce in honor of National BBQ Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National BBQ Day.
Of course, there are so many ways to make the dish; grillers can choose charcoal, wood charcoal, wood, gas or slow cooking.
Plus, we all know there’s a hot debate on the best sauces. So, we turned to the pros.
Matt Barry, pitmaster with Midwood Smokehouse, dropped by the QC Kitchen to show us his take on a vinegar sauce.
Here’s what you need to try it at home!
Ingredients:
- 2.5 cups water
- 2 tsp chili flakes
- .5 tsp cayenne powder
- 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tbls kosher salt
- 3 tbls granulated sugar
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
- .5 cup ketchup
Instructions:
- Dissolve salt and sugar in warm water
- Add all other ingredients and whisk
- Refrigerate
