Making a delicious vinegar sauce in honor of National BBQ Day

We all know there’s a hot debate on the best sauces. So, we turned to the pros.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National BBQ Day.

Of course, there are so many ways to make the dish; grillers can choose charcoal, wood charcoal, wood, gas or slow cooking.

Plus, we all know there’s a hot debate on the best sauces. So, we turned to the pros.

Matt Barry, pitmaster with Midwood Smokehouse, dropped by the QC Kitchen to show us his take on a vinegar sauce.

Here’s what you need to try it at home!

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 cups water
  • 2 tsp chili flakes
  • .5 tsp cayenne powder
  • 1 tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tbls kosher salt
  • 3 tbls granulated sugar
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar
  • .5 cup ketchup

Instructions:

  • Dissolve salt and sugar in warm water
  • Add all other ingredients and whisk
  • Refrigerate

