Making a delicious vinegar sauce in honor of National BBQ Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National BBQ Day.

Of course, there are so many ways to make the dish; grillers can choose charcoal, wood charcoal, wood, gas or slow cooking.

Plus, we all know there’s a hot debate on the best sauces. So, we turned to the pros.

Matt Barry, pitmaster with Midwood Smokehouse, dropped by the QC Kitchen to show us his take on a vinegar sauce.

Here’s what you need to try it at home!

Ingredients:

2.5 cups water

2 tsp chili flakes

.5 tsp cayenne powder

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbls kosher salt

3 tbls granulated sugar

1 cup apple cider vinegar

.5 cup ketchup

Instructions:

Dissolve salt and sugar in warm water

Add all other ingredients and whisk

Refrigerate

