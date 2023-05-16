Using the help of a personal shopper at SouthPark Mall QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was at the SouthPark Mall to give it a try with the help of Suzanne Libfraind.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sorting through racks and racks of clothes to find the perfect outfit and then staying in budget.

Clothes shopping can be exhausting. Thankfully, you can now stress less with the help of a personal shopper.

