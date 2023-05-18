Festa Italiana Charlotte returns this weekend All the profits from the event go to Nevins Center, Mecklenburg County’s leading provider of care to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - When it started in 2006, Festa Italiana Charlotte was a friends and family get-together with only 40 people.

Almost two decades later, the event welcomes hundreds of visitors every year for some of Charlotte’s best Italian cuisine, entertainment, and vendors.

But as Festa Italiana has grown, so has its original mission to help individuals with special needs. All the profits from the event go to Nevins Center, Mecklenburg County’s leading provider of care to adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

We were joined by Nevins, Inc.’s Jessica Bustamante-Ripper and Chef Majid Amoorpour to preview the 18th edition of the Festa Italiana, which takes place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, in the Gateway Village Promenade in uptown Charlotte.

You may also like: Getting ready for boating season with Carefree Boat Club

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.