Two Charlotte ladies competing for Miss North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The new Miss North Carolina will be crowned next month and two ladies will be there representing Charlotte.

Keelie Jones is Miss Queen City. She is a senior double majoring in public health and dance at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Anna-Claire Musick is Miss Metrolina. She’s currently getting her M.A. in clinical mental health counseling at Appalachian State University.

They both stopped by QC Morning to talk about the upcoming pageant.

