10 finalists vying to be crowned 2023′s ‘Mr. Skiptown’ Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a way to support a good cause and hang out with some adorable dogs then you don’t want to miss the fundraiser event for the animal rescue Carolina P.A.W.S at Skiptown in Charlotte.

You’ll have a chance to vote for this year’s Mr. Skiptown, 10 lucky pups have been selected as finalists and will be vying for the top spot on Saturday, from 1-4:30 p.m.

“Our finalists will be on site trying to get as many votes and donations as they can while competing in 3 final rounds: an interview, talent competition, and runway competition where you will be escorted by an adoptable pup from our friend’s at Carolina PAWS, to help them find their furever home,” event organizers said.

The competitor who has raised the most money for Carolina PAWS at the end of all three rounds will be crowned Mr. Skiptown 2023 and win some awesome prizes!

