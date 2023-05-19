Get hyped for Saturday’s Charlotte FC game with a unique giveaway Charlotte FC has won five straight games at Bank of America Stadium and can stay hot at home on Saturday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Morning)- With a 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday, Charlotte FC picked up its fifth straight win at home. Now, the team aims to extend that streak when Nashville SC visits Bank of America Stadium on Saturday.

To further boost the club’s homefield advantage, this weekend’s game will feature a fan giveaway in which the winner will receive a replica of the “Minty Chain”: a medallion worn by the lovable, soccer-ball mascot Sir Minty.

We had a chance to dive into this giveaway and the importance of Saturday’s match with Charlotte FC’s Chief Fan Officer Shawn McIntosh.

Charlotte and Nashville start things off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

