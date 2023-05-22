Built on Hospitality launches new beverage program They also made us some scallops with farro verde, green garlic and country ham jus lie, and a jalapeno paloma.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two of our favorites in the Charlotte culinary world are teaming up.

Mixologist Bob Peters is now the beverage director for Built on Hospitality Restaurant Group.

They run The Goodyear House and Old Town Kitchen and Cocktails.

Peters, along with chef and partner Chris Coleman, dropped by the QC Kitchen to tell us more about this new beverage program.

They also made us some scallops with farro verde, green garlic and country ham jus lie, and a jalapeno Paloma.

