Celebrating 80 years of Marvel at Discovery Place Science We took a visit to the limited-time exhibition to get a deeper look at the history of Marvel, its iconic heroes, and how it became a staple of pop culture.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether it’s those who fell in love with the original comics, the fans of today’s blockbusters or anyone in between, the Marvel Universe has amassed supporters from all across the world.

In celebration of the 80-plus years of Marvel, Discovery Place Science in uptown Charlotte is hosting the “Marvel Universe of Super Heroes” exhibition through Sept. 4.

From interactive displays and photo ops to original costumes used in films such as “Black Panther” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” the experience is sure to excite even the most casual of Marvel fans.

