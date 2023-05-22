Fast track your retirement with these tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Everyone wants to retire early, but it may seem easier said than done.

Fear not, though, because there is a path to reaching retirement quicker.

We spoke with Bernadette Joy, the founder of Crush Your Money Goals, to get some insight as to how you can feel more confident in exiting the workforce sooner.

Whether it’s consolidating investment accounts or paying down all your credit card debt before continuing to invest, Joy gave us some pointers on how to take your finances into your own hands.

Joy even offered all WBTV viewers a free 7-day money challenge if they sign up today using the code WBTV, so make sure to check out her website.

You may also like: New book digs into the ‘MecDec’ mystery

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.