Hot Wheels Legends Tour makes a stop in Charlotte

MONROE, N.C. (QC Life) - Almost everyone is familiar with Hot Wheels, the Mattel toy line of hand-held car figurines.

What the public may not know is that for the past five years, Hot Wheels has held a worldwide tour and become the largest car show on earth.

What makes this event so significant? Well, the car owners are all competing to have their custom rides immortalized as a Hot Wheels toy. Judges and automotive enthusiasts whittle down hundreds of vehicles into one annual winner that gets a replica figurine.

This year’s Hot Wheels Legends Tour kicked off on May 13 in Miami and made its second stop in the Queen City on May 20. Before the festivities began, we got to chat about the tour and its growth with Matt Gabe, the lead designer of packaging at Hot Wheels.

