30th Annual Garden Jubilee takes over downtown Hendersonville Kim Davis, with Friends of Downtown Hendersonville, joined us with a look ahead to this must-attend event for garden enthusiasts!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Main Street in downtown Hendersonville will turn into one large nursery and garden store over Memorial Day weekend.

Hendersonville’s 30th Annual Garden Jubilee is this Saturday and Sunday in the town just hours from Charlotte and south of Asheville. They’ll have anything and everything lawn- and garden-related, from plants, flowers, shrubs and trees to garden tools and outdoor accessories.

The event started as a garden party with a handful of vendors in a parking lot. Now, over 130 vendors take up seven blocks!

Kim Davis, with Friends of Downtown Hendersonville, joined us with a look ahead to this must-attend event for garden enthusiasts!

You may also like: Start the week off sweetly with air fried s’more cookies

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.